Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $240,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.