Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

