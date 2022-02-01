Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.28 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.