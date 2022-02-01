Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,830 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

