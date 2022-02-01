Snowball Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $1.56 million and $30,324.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,463,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,728,602 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

