Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $230.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.