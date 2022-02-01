Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

