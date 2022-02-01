Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

