Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$57.57

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.57.

TSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TSU stock opened at C$42.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.93. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$21.28 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.00 million. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

