350,000 Shares in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DILA Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DILA. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DILA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

