Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $20.63

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 104.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 73.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

