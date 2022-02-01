Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 376,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 21.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYGG opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

