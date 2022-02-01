Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 450,000 Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Abri SPAC I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at $4,403,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,428,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $3,914,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Abri SPAC I Inc has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

