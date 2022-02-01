Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.90 Million Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

Shares of SPKB opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

