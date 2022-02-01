Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 598,122 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 598,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMGC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

