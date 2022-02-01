Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 569,600 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) by 1,186.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,600 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth $3,448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

