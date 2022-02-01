Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kernel Group worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

