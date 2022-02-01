Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $47,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $100.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

