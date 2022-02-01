TheStreet Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to D+

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.