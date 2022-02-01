Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $84,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,674,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,925 shares of company stock valued at $64,252,489 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

