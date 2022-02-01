Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $143,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 67,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NYSE:JBT opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

