JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.