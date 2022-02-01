Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.