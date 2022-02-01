Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $123,422,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after buying an additional 793,783 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

