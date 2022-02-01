United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.91 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

