Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $451,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02.

