Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.