Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

