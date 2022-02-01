SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. SEEK has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

