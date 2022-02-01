SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. SEEK has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $52.11.
SEEK Company Profile
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.