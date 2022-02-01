Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-$12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Waters also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

WAT opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.