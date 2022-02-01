Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $451.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.70 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

