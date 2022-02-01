Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 2,508 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,962,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,815,000 after acquiring an additional 203,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

