Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $153.76 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $153,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

