Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $1,208.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

