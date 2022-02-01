Griffon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

GFF stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

