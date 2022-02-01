Azbit (AZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $793,565.44

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Azbit has a total market cap of $793,565.44 and $309.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Azbit has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00113377 BTC.

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

