Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCOTF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scout24 from €71.00 ($79.78) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

