Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 10,436 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 169.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $2,633,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.