Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 126 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

