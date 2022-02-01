Jump Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 292.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rollins by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Rollins by 259.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Rollins by 167.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

