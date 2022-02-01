Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

SQ stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

