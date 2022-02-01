Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

