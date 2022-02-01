Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 513,940 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 473,900 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.