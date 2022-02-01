Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 1,280 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $755.64.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $627.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

