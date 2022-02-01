Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 137.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

