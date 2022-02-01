Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,698 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 176.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

