Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,067 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $452,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,712,000 after acquiring an additional 150,825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,494,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

