Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Holdings Raised by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 663,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 217,041 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

