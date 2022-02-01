American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-$-0.200 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

