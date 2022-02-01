ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.49.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

