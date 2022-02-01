Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.11.

WIX opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.55. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

